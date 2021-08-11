A 13-year-old boy became the latest unruly passenger that flight attendants had to restrain with duct tape.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the teen threw a tantrum and fought with his mother aboard an American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles on Tuesday. Witnesses claim the boy also tried to kick out a window on the aircraft.

Video posted by the news station shows masked passengers helping the crew restrain the adolescent. One flight attendant is seen scurrying up the aisle with a roll of gray duct tape.

The flight diverted to Honolulu, where the boy was taken into custody, according to CBS LA. No injuries were reported.

“Customers were reaccommodated on other flights or provided hotel accommodations,” an American Airlines representative told CBS. “Safety and security is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused.”