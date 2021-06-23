A young couple has died after getting dragged from their car, beaten and shot following a minor traffic accident in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago.

CBS Chicago reports Gyovanny Arzuga, 24, and Yasmin Perez, 25, were the parents of young kids Sofiya and Jayden. On Saturday night, they were the victims of a horrific shooting described as being execution-style, which all stemmed from a minor traffic accident.

Investigators said the couple were driving in Humboldt Park following the city’s Puerto Rican Day Parade when they were involved in a minor car accident.

Just before 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 3200 block of West Division Street on the report of an attack and subsequent shooting. City cameras captured the couple being rushed by a group of men and dragged out of their vehicle.