A white woman has been jailed for 14 weeks for racially abusing a pub doorman.

Sharna Walker, 25, from Birmingham, was filmed racially abusing, spitting at and pushing Tristan Prince—the Black doorman—outside Wetherspoons in the city centre on May 22. The video then went on to attract millions of views on social media.

West Midlands Police said Walker reacted angrily, using racist language at least 10 times when she was asked to leave the pub. She also spat in Mr Price’s direction while smashing a glass in a door by kicking it. She then proceeded to push into the doorman’s back as he turned to go inside.