Uber has just revealed its fifth annual Lost & Found index, which features a wide variety of items people have left in vehicles during their rides, the most forgetful days and times when people tend to leave things, and much more.

Scouring its data, Uber determined riders were at their most forgetful on Friday and Saturday nights, and that some of the most forgetful days of the year were Nov. 1 (Halloween weekend), Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day), and Feb. 17 (post-Mardi Gras). Riders are are most likely to forget celebratory items like birthday cards, cakes, and gifts on Thursdays, while people are most likely to leave their IDs and baby items—including car seats, pacifiers, milk, and strollers—on Fridays. Sundays are when people most often lose their phones.

The most forgetful cities, as cited by Uber, were: Austin, Texas; Fort Myers, Florida; and Nashville, Tennesse. The company also listed 50 unique items that were lost throughout the year, including fresh shrimp, a tattoo machine, raw chicken and 20 pounds of salt, and several other outlandish things that somehow got left behind. More than 60 people forgot gold grills, Invisalign retainers, and full or partial sets of dentures.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items are as follows:

Phone Camera Wallet Keys Backpack/luggage Headphones Glasses Vape/E-cig ID Water bottle

Uber also pinned down unique trends in lost items, like how “riders left behind more than $60,000 in cash—with 17 riders forgetting wads worth more than $1,000.” In that same high pay grade category, riders lost Gucci products five times more often than Chanel and YSL, and Apple products almost nine times more frequently than Samsung.

Check out Uber’s full Lost & Found index list here.