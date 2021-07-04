After two people got sick with listeriosis, an infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, in June, Tyson Food Inc. is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of chicken.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Saturday in a release, where it mentioned that it identified three cases between April and June, one of which resulted in the death of a person.

The products being recalled include Tyson Pulled Chicken Breast, Tyson Fully Cooked Diced Grilled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat, Tyson Fully Cooked, Char-Broiled Boneless Chicken Meat for Fajitas, and others, which you can view here. The products were reportedly made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, and they’re marked with “EST. P-7089” on the product’s bag or by the USDA mark of inspection.

Listeriosis symptoms can include fever, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, stiff neck, muscle ache, and possible diarrhea, NBC News reports.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer and institutional freezers,” a release from the USDA reads. “Consumers should not eat these products. Institutions should not serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”