After a week on the run, murder suspect Tyler Terry has been arrested following an extensive search that utilized over 300 police officers.

Associated Press reports that Terry was arrested on Monday without a single shot being fired, with no injuries sustained by him or the hundreds of cops. The 26-year-old has been on the run since May 17, with authorities stating he had been living in the woods to evade police. He was wanted in connection with two killings in South Carolina, and two in St. Louis, Missouri. Eugene Simpson was among one of his alleged victims, and his estranged wife Adrienne Simpson is currently in custody due to her involvement with Terry.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said Sunday delivered “the break we were looking for,” with multiple sightings of him in the area that evening. Authorities set up a perimeter in the area, with the plan to shrink the perimeter with the use of hundreds of cops the next day. Officers found him lying in an area with “high weeds,” and he was captured without incident despite having a firearm nearby.

"I want to thank the community for their patience,” Dorsey added. “I know there’s been a lot of high anxiety, frustration, maybe even doubt we were going to come through... I hope this has validated to the community what our commitment is.” He added that the capture wouldn’t have happened without the public’s help.

An arrest warrant for Adrienne Simpson says that she confessed to killing her estranged husband with Terry, and they later dumped his body in a ditch. Prior to his arrest this year, Terry had been arrested last year on domestic violence after he assaulted Simpson.