Two teens narrowly missed killing a homeowner Sunday morning when they crashed their car through the roof of a home in Eureka, Missouri.

Eureka Fire Department Deputy Chief William Stamberger told FOX 2 that the two teenagers were leaving a graduation party on Thorntree Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning when their car ramped off of the roadway, landed at the bottom of a hill, and then catapulted up into the roof of a nearby home.

The car landed just a few feet away from where the homeowners were sleeping in their master bedroom at the time of the crash. Miraculously, no one inside the car or the home was injured, and both the driver and passenger were able to walk away unscathed through the master bedroom.

Video from the scene showed the backend of the car sticking straight up out of the roof.

FOX 2 reports that the homeowners and occupants of the car will let their respective insurance companies assess the damages. The homeowners said they’re thankful their family and the two boys are safe.

