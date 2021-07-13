Back in May 2020, as protests swept the nation following the murder of George Floyd, Donald Trump famously hid in a White House bunker while demonstrators assembled outside the building.

That information was leaked by someone in his inner circle—and according to CNN, Trump told a group of advisors that whoever divulged his stay in the bunker was a traitor and should be executed. The report comes from the new book Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.

Bender specifically writes about Trump reaming top military, law enforcement, and West Wing advisors during a meeting that took place days after the bunker incident. “Trump boiled over about the bunker story as soon as they arrived and shouted at them to smoke out whoever had leaked it,” Bender writes. “It was the most upset some aides had ever seen the president.”