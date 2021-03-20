It has been reported that Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club was forced to partially close due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the staff.

An anonymous source close to the club told AP News that it had partially shut down some sections “out of an abundance of caution.”

Trump has been staying in Mar-a-Lago for the last few months since his exit from Washington as he potentially plots another presidential run in 2024. Mar-a-Lago was notably a hotbed for COVID in the past, being one of the first places where the virus popped up in the states a year ago. The club has also been hosting events recently, remaining active despite its location.

An email sent to the Mar-a-Lago staff outlined that they would be closing the club’s dining room and beach area after some of its staff members tested positive for COVID. The email also stated that the club would be taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its staff, including sanitation of affected areas and keeping the dining area and beach area closed until further notice.

“The health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority,” it said.

Florida, in general, has been a hot spot for COVID-19, and with college spring breaks currently taking place, there have been more people on the beaches than usual during the pandemic. Police had to arrest hundreds of people for violating COVID protocol in Miami Beach last week and mobbing the streets.