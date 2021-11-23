A new poll indicates Donald Trump would win in five swing states against Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election.

Conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee, the survey showed that Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would go for Trump over Biden, according to Politico. These states flipped for Biden last year after going to Trump in 2016.

“Poll after poll clearly demonstrates that former President Donald Trump is still the 800-pound gorilla in the GOP and would be its 2024 nominee should he run,” Tony Fabrizio, a top GOP pollster, told Politico. “This new data clearly shows that today the voters in these five key states would be happy to return Trump to the White House and send Biden packing.”

Trump won Michigan by the largest margin, beating Biden by 12 points from likely voters. In Wisconsin, Trump defeated Biden by 10 points. However, Trump’s leads in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, were thinner. In Arizona, he won by eight percentage points, in Pennsylvania by six, and in Georgia by three. The 2020 election was the first time in almost three decades that a Republican candidate lost Georgia.

Biden’s approval ratings are on the decline. A recent survey from Quinnipiac University revealed 36 percent of Americans think the president is doing a good job while 53 percent disapprove of him, namely critical of how he’s handled the COVID-19 pandemic and economy.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Biden plans to run for reelection in 2024. Upon inauguration, he became the oldest president in the country’s history. He celebrated his 79th birthday on Saturday.

Trump has seemingly been eyeing another go at the White House for some time, though he hasn’t officially announced plans to run.