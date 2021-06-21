It’s been a while since we’ve witnessed epic shots being taken at Scotiabank Arena. Well, this Sunday, shots return to Toronto’s premier sports venue… kind of.

Scotiabank Arena will be transformed into a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering 10,000 doses on June 27.

The City of Toronto and Team Toronto vaccination partners have joined forced with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) and Scotiabank for the vaccination event, dubbed “Our Winning Shot.” Hosted at the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, the team is hoping to get more than 10,000 people vaccinated, which would set a Canadian single day clinic record.

“Scotiabank Arena has been a home for champions and fans, a kitchen to feed frontline workers, and a place for our healthcare heroes to cheer on the home team,” said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank. “We’re now proud to see Scotiabank Arena being used as a mass vaccination clinic to get shots into the arms of a record-setting number of people.”

All people age 12 and older are eligible to book first dose appointments and be part of history. Second dose appointments will also be available for anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna shot prior to May 9 or AstraZeneca on or before May 1. As of Wednesday, anyone who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna prior to May 30 will also be able to book an appointment at the clinic.

“This is our winning shot. Toronto Vaccine Day at Scotiabank Arena is one more way Team Toronto and all of our hardworking partners, including Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, are working to get everyone in our city vaccinated so we can bring this pandemic to an end, said Mayor John Tory. “If you need a first dose or a second dose, please book your appointment for this record-breaking clinic. Taking part in Toronto Vaccine Day is a win-win. You’ll be a part of history and you’ll be protecting yourself, your family and our city’s progress in fighting COVID-19.”

Toronto has already reached the incredible milestone of more than 25 percent of residents with their second dose and getting it is vital in the fight against COVID-19 and the Delta variant (B.1.617.2).

For anyone needing a first or second dose, appointments will be required for the clinic. Starting today, June 21, they can be booked by residents via the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900. The ball is in your court!