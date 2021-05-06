After a TikTok star with 1 million followers had one of his videos go viral showing him drinking from various public fountains at Disney World and entering a closed wedding pavilion, he has apparently been banned from the park for life.

TikToker and former Disney World employee Jason Jeter posted a clip, shown above, explaining the fallout.

“So I’m going to Grand Floridian to get food. As soon as I get there, I’m sitting in the parking lot, for five minutes Disney security is circling my car. I’m like, ‘This is sus, but what’s the worst that’s gonna happen? The worst happened,” he said. “As soon as I get out of the car, Orange County Police Department pulls up, ‘Hi, Jason Jeter, we have a trespass warning for you from Disney. You’re no longer allowed on property.’”

Jeter continued, “Then they’re like, ‘Hey, also, just to add insult to injury, it’s a lifetime ban.’ I can never go back to Disney—ever.”

Prior to allegedly getting hit with this ban, Jeter posted another TikTok explaining how he got fired. According to him, Disney saw his viral videos, and because of them, he was no longer allowed to work there.

Universal Orlando Resort also seemed to throw a little sneak diss at Jeter by tweeting a subtle PSA to its Twitter yesterday.

“PSA: Made for splashing, not drinking,” the resort tweeted with a picture of afountain.

The original video, which has nearly 1 million likes and 6.6 million views, shows Jeter drinking from various water fountains on Disney’s campus and rating them.

However, his recent firing didn’t deter Jeter from…still trying more water from public fountains? He posted another video to his TikTok, this time trying water from different fountains at Disney resorts.

It isn’t clear if he will be banned from these Disney locations as well.