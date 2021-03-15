2020 was full of surprises, but the biggest shocker resulted in being home for endless months without family and friends around. As such, the Internet became a greater source of entertainment. Now, online shopping sites are best friends with many of us. There isn’t an item that we haven’t seen, tried, returned, and repurchased. The Internet boasts plenty of at-home, tech, and health items, but finding the ones worthy of our coins is where TikTok enters the chat.

Searching through the hashtags #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt or #AmazonFinds, we see plenty videos demonstrating various items bought off the recommendation of other TikTok users.

Complex has listed some must-have products based on TikTok demonstrations, ranging from home devices and skin care products to cookware and tech gadgets. Naturally, you may not love everything on this list, but you’ll definitely find something that will make your stay-at-home life a little more enjoyable.