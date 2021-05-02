A shooting Saturday at a Wisconsin casino left three people dead, including the gunman, in what authorities believe to be a targeted attack.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, police responded at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of shots fired at the Duck Creek Restaurant inside the Oneida Casino/Radisson Hotel & Conference Center located in Ashwaubenon, a suburb of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Police shot the gunman after he had shot three other people in or near the restaurant, Lt. Kevin Pawlak said at a news conference just after midnight. Investigators believe the suspect had a “personal relationship” with an employee at the Duck Creek restaurant.

“We think so, but again, it’s pretty fluid, we’re not 100% sure,” Pawlak said. “I wouldn’t want to put that out, but there’s some relationship that had to do with employment. He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim’s friends or co-workers, it appears.”

Neither the gunman nor the shooting victims were immediately identified.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released a statement Saturday night following the shootings.

“Kathy and I were devastated to hear about the shooting at the Oneida Casino complex tonight,” Evers wrote in a Twitter post. “Our hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy. While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation.”