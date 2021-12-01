Owners Abdul Elenani and Ayat Masoud opened their restaurant Ayat serving up hearty Palestinian dishes that are large enough to feed a family. Ayat, who grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, always dreamed of introducing her community to the traditional Palestinian dishes she ate within her home. While Middle Eastern street food flavors - such as shawarma, kebabs, falafel, and hummus - are popular in their neighborhood, some of the more traditional Palestinian recipes she loves are less well known.