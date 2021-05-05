Calgary is a cold city for much of the year, but it’s got a full-time taco scene that’s hot like habanero sauce. As Alberta’s largest city (and home to the fourth-biggest Latin American population in Canada), it boasts dozens of legit Mexican eateries, all offering a slightly different vibe and taco style.

To help Albertans celebrate Cinco de Mayo appropriately, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best places to get a taco or six in Calgary. Order a few de carnitas to your doorstep and binge on the couch or pick up a bag of de pescado and hit the park, we ain’t here to judge.