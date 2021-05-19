A former United States marine was arrested in Thailand this week over a multimillion ransom scheme stemming from a rubber glove order.

According to NBC News, 52-year-old Louis William Ziskin is among four suspects who are accused of abducting Taiwanese businessman Wen Yu Chung from a Bangkok restaurant on March 28. Surveillance video purportedly shows Ziskin and his alleged accomplices—American Jeremy Hughes Manchester, Thai officer Kritsnaporn Thapthawee, and Thai resident Prasit Narit—grabbing Chung at the eatery before dragging him away.

The kidnapping was described as a revenge plot that was sparked by a high-dollar business deal. NBC News reports Ziskin and accomplices had purchased about $2.9 million worth of nitrile gloves from Chung at the end of 2020; however, the group was reportedly dissatisfied with the quality of the goods and then kidnapped Chung and held him for ransom. The family of the businessman reportedly refused to comply with the kidnappers and instead alerted authorities. Once law enforcement became involved, Ziskin and the other men released Chung at a hospital on May 15. The suspects were arrested the following day on a handful of charges, including racketeering, extortion, and abduction for ransom. They have all since been released on nearly $10,000 bail.

“They should wear the [monitoring] bracelets at all times. They were also barred from leaving Thailand,” Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridet said. “Chung’s boss who was also his mother didn’t want to follow their demands and contacted us to help them with the situation. The abductors then left him at a hospital for medical treatment as he was physically assaulted. The Taiwanese later reported the situation to us.”

Phuridet said authorities were searching for other potential conspirators, including Israeli detective Michael Greenberg, who was allegedly hired by Ziskin to plan the kidnapping.