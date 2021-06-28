A father shot a man in Harris County, Texas after the stranger was caught allegedly masturbating in front of the bedroom window of the shooter’s daughter.

According to ABC 13 and Harris County sheriff’s deputies, a father and mother confronted a man who was reportedly intoxicated and touching himself inappropriately outside their daughter’s window. The parents learned the man was outside after the girl noticed him first and screamed. Both parents were armed with handguns they legally own.

The parents were reportedly able to corral the man across the street, to a nearby gas station, where the father asked the clerk to call the police. Both parents still had their handguns. When the dad was calling the cops, the mom was outside with the man, who was able to get her gun and aim it at her.

When the father returned and noticed the man with the gun, he said he shot him four times, twice in the chest, once in the stomach, and once in the side. (Law enforcement said he fired three shots.) Police arrived and took the man to the hospital, where he now remains in stable condition. No one else was harmed in the shooting.

The father said his daughter had confided that she felt like someone was watching her days prior as well, but neither he nor his wife believed her. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will be deciding whether to file charges.