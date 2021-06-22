A former high school teacher in Houston has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 17 years of age after allegedly confessing to engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male student earlier this year, Click2Houston has learned.

Katrina Maxwell, a 32-year-old teacher at C.E. King High School, admitted to investigators earlier this month to having sex with the student twice in the backseat of her car. The boy, however, claimed they had sex several times between March and April. He alleges Maxwell picked him up from his aunt’s house, went to a nearby hotel where they slept together for the first time. Investigators believe Maxwell and the student had known each since October 2020, but their relationship didn’t begin until around March.

An employee of the Sheldon Independent School District became suspicious of Maxwell’s relationship with the student after noticing her behavior when she saw him with his girlfriend. On another occasion, that same worker accused Maxwell of throwing a pair of scissors at the student’s head for sitting next to his girlfriend. The observations led to an investigation by Sheldon ISD, and a subsequent confession and dismissal.

“Once district administration was notified, the teacher was immediately removed from the school campus, and the district notified law enforcement as well as Child Protective Services (CPS),” a statement from Sheldon ISD reads. “The district has conducted a thorough investigation and upon completion, we find these reports to be substantiated.”

“Sheldon ISD is deeply saddened that this occurred, and we are committed to continued cooperation with law enforcement to ensure Mrs. Maxwell is prosecuted to the fullest extent,” the statement continued.