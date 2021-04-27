A Tennessee executive is out of a job after a video of him harassing a teenage boy has made the rounds on social media, WKRN reports.

In the clip, the man, Sam Johnson, is seen approaching the teen, 18-year-old Dalton Stevens, and asking him why he chose to wear a red gown to prom. Stevens was in th emidst of taking photos with his friends at a hotel in Franklin, Tennessee before the dance this past weekend.

The person recording the incident was Stevens’ boyfriend, 19-year-old Jacob Geittmann, who was going to the dance with Stevens. The exchange between the couple and Johnson gets heated at times, with the executive saying Stevens looks like an “idiot” in the dress. Johnson also appears to try to knock Geittmann’s phone out of his hand while he’s filming.

Geittman took to TikTok to explain what happened.

According to NBC News, Johnson had been at the bar and appeared to be drunk. He later denied his involvement. Stevens told NBC that he wore the dress because “clothing is really genderless” and “it has no meaning.” Johnson was also acting “homophobic” towards the teens, Stevens said.

“I think I look good in it and that I really like the dress, and I want to show that clothing is genderless,” Stevens said he told Johnson. “And I explained that to him, and he continued to just call me names and just follow me.”

Johnson is now the former CEO of VisuWell, a telehealth company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company issued a statement on Monday regarding the encounter.

“After investigating the matter and speaking to individuals involved, the VisuWell BOD has chosen to terminate Mr. Johnson from his position as CEO, effective immediately,” the release said in part. “VisuWell’s culture emphasizes respect, kindness, and compassion, especially for those from traditionally marginalized communities, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for intolerance of any kind.”