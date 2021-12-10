The mother of the teenage girl who was filmed punching a player on the other team during a basketball match has been charged because she allegedly told her to do it.

Per NBC Los Angeles, 44-year-old Latira Shony Hunt has been hit with two misdemeanor charges due to claims she encouraged her daughter to hit a player on the opposing team following an interaction on the court. According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the teen girl’s mother was in attendance of the game on Nov. 7, and allegedly yelled, “You better hit her for that.”

In the clip that went viral last month, the teen girl can be seen approaching the other player before sucker punching her. The 15-year-old girl who was struck got a concussion from the incident, said her mother Alice Ham. The Ham family’s attorney, Kevin Hahn, said there was “a clear direction from the mother to go hit my client.” If convicted on the two misdemeanor charges, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Hunt could face up to a year in jail.

“It is unconscionable that a parent would encourage her child to engage in violence during a sporting event,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Youth sports are invaluable in teaching our children discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. But a win at all costs mentality that is completely devoid of fair play, respect, and civility is disgusting. We as parents have the fundamental responsibility to raise our children to be good human beings who treat others with kindness and humanity.”

Former NBA player Corey Benjamin is the father of the girl who threw the punch, and has apologized for the incident. “As a father, I'm shocked and disappointed at my daughter's behavior as this is not a reflection of the values and standards that my family holds,” said Benjamin. “Nor does it exemplify the values, character and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires. ... To the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, I sincerely apologize to you and I am praying for your complete healing both physically and emotionally."