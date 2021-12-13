A group of South Dakota teachers faced off against each other during a junior ice hockey game, scrambling on a mat in the middle of the hockey rink as they collected $5,000 in donated dollar bills, intended for them to purchase school supplies.

A clip of the Saturday “Dash for Cash” event at the Denny Sanford Premier Center has now gone viral, showing ten educators fight for the cash as they put dollar bills in their clothing and grab on to whatever they can to fund their classrooms, as initially reported by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. The money was donated by Sioux Falls’ CU Mortgage Direct.

“With everything that has gone on for the last couple of years with teachers and everything, we thought it was an awesome group thing to do for the teachers,” Ryan Knudson, CU Mortgage Direct’s business development and marketing director, told the publication. “The teachers in this area, and any teacher, they deserve whatever the heck they get.”

While Harrisburg High School teacher Barry Longden is using his $616 in earnings to buy his school’s e-sports club some equipment, and Discovery Elementary School teacher Alexandria Kuyper is using her $592 to likely get some holiday decorations, Twitter users are calling the whole thing “degrading,” with come comparing it to Netflix’s Squid Game.

“To entertain hockey fans in Sioux Falls, they have teachers run across ice in a desperate scramble for $ to equip their classrooms,” wrote CNN anchor Bill Weir. “We’re just a few sharpened sticks away from public education ‘Squid Game.’”

Check out the clip above and see what the internet had to say about the controversial money rush below.