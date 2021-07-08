Two suspects have been arrested after they allegedly brandished a gun on McDonald’s employees during an argument about salt on their french fries, KPRC reports.

Authorities identified the two people as Davion Guillory and Treykia Cohen using the suspects’ vehicle, and the pair has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Constable Mark Herman told KHOU-11 that surveillance footage shows Guillory and Cohen taking out their gun during a verbal altercation with a McDonald’s manager at the drive-thru window of the chain’s Harris County location. Texas deputies later discovered the firearm in the suspects’ vehicle.