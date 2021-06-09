A man believed to be a leader of the Triple-C gang in Baltimore has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a tense standoff with police.

Associated Press reports that police attempted to arrest Gary Creek at an apartment complex on Tuesday, with shots fired at both the U.S. marshals and police on the scene. When authorities were able to get inside the apartment building three hours after first arriving, they discovered Creek dead from “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Atlanta after hostage situation.”

Just prior to the standoff in Atlanta, Creek was among 15 gang members or associates indicted in connection with 18 killings, 27 attempted murders, and operating multiple drug distribution “shops” across the city of Baltimore. When authorities tracked down Creek to the apartment complex in Atlanta, he was the only one of the Triple-C members or associates not in police custody.

Police in Sandy Springs, Georgia, said that Creek had hostages inside the apartment. There were two children, aged two and six, and Creek’s girlfriend inside the building. They have since been released, and no officers or civilians were injured.

Supposedly, Creek founded Triple-C in 2015 to sell various controlled substances, including heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine. The members of the gang were allegedly involved in witness intimidation, multiple shootings, and the murder of rival gang members. Creek was first charged in 2019 after authorities believed he was the primary drug supplier to the Triple-C gang, although he was released from a Washington, D.C. jail in May 2020 due to rising COVID-19 cases behind bars.