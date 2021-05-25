This week, those who enjoy the simple but effective practice of looking up will be rewarded with a true treat for the eyes.

As you may have heard, Wednesday brings with it the appearance of what’s widely referred to as the Super Flower Blood Moon. The event marks the first total lunar eclipse to occur with a supermoon (more on that later) in almost six years, meaning this spectacle of space is more than worth the minimal effort required to witness it.

Below, we’ve compiled a quick guide on the Super Flower Blood Moon, including info on how best to get a glimpse in your area.