A 23-year-old Wisconsin man has been hit with multiple charges following his father’s death, who police found dismembered in a wooded area last week, ABC News reports. The 23-year-old’s mother is also still missing.

Chandler Halderson was arrested for tentative felony charges, including providing false information in a missing person investigation. He has also been charged with mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and intentional first-degree homicide.

Halderson reported that his parents, 50-year-old Bart Halderson and 53-year-old Krista Halderson, had gone missing last Wednesday from their home on July 1. On Thursday, authorities discovered a human torso in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, where someone had allegedly seen Chandler driving his vehicle in reverse “with the rear hatch open in a field near a wooded area,” according to the probable cause statement.

A statement from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Bart died from “homicidal violence including firearm injury.”