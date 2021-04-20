Three people were shot, one fatally, at a Long Island supermarket Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The shooting took place at a West Hempstead Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Road, where law enforcement was called around 11:15 a.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The county’s Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the person killed was a 49-year-old male employee. The two other victims are “conscious and alert” at local hospitals and speaking to law enforcement.

Ryder identified a former employee, 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, as the person of interest in the shooting that took place in an upstairs manager’s office, away from the shopping floor. The suspect had a small hangun and, per an NCPD tweet, “was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike.”

“We have over 150 assets here right now, looking for Mr. DeWitt to question him about the events that occured here today,” Ryder said.

Ryder told reporters that there were “a couple hundred” people in the store at the time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.