Video of two men fighting each other on a golf course in South Africa has made the rounds online.

According to the Sunday Times, the brawl took place on April 9 at the Maccauvlei Golf Club in Vereeniging, South Africa during a local children’s school fundraiser. In the clip, the two men hit each other before one somehow takes the other’s shirt off. The now-topless man pulls a flagstick out of the ground and hits the other man with it, breaking the stick. They continue to fight until others in the group begin to intervene.

The club’s general manager Leon Kruger told the publication that prior to the fistfight, the two were arguing over a lost cell phone, with one alleging that the other stole it. Shocking precisely no one, alcohol was involved.

“There was a heated exchange of words and a rumpus when the players approached each other,” Kruger said. “This whole thing comes down too much alcohol and the players, who until then had been well behaved, drinking on the course. From the video, you can see that both were incredibly wobbly on their feet.”

He also said he had never seen anything “so barbaric” in the 15 years he’s worked at the club. The event organizer Surita Pita told the newspaper the men weren’t even parents at the school, and she didn’t know who they were. It appears the incident was not reported to authorities.