July 19, dubbed “Freedom Day” in the UK, will see an end to social distancing rules across the country. But when it comes to public transport across London, the capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, has ruled that face coverings will still be essential after that date.

Face coverings on public transport have been mandatory since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and new government guidelines going forward will push people to cover their faces during busy transportation. So far, London is the only city in England to make wearing a face covering mandatory after July 19.

Speaking on his decision, Mr Khan said: “I’ve repeatedly made clear that the simplest and safest option would have been for the government to retain the national requirement for face coverings on public transport. I’m not prepared to stand by and put Londoners, and our city’s recovery, at risk. This is why, after careful consideration, I have decided to ask TfL to retain the requirement for passengers to wear a face covering on all TfL services when the national regulations change.”

He added that “from the government’s own advisors and from the World Health Organisation, wearing a face covering indoors does reduce transmissions. It leads to greater public safety and greater public confidence as well.”

Statistically speaking, COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country are spiking once again, with 33,660 new cases and 50 deaths yesterday alone.

TfL enforcement officers are expected to bar those from travelling without facemasks without a relevant exemption under the new framework. Additionally, the Department of Health and Social Care has also added face coverings and social distancing measures to remain compulsory for those entering hospitals, GPs and other health institutions.

A representative from th Department of Health and Social Care said: “Face coverings have been needed in healthcare settings throughout the pandemic—as set out in the infection prevention and control guidance—and this will not change as we cautiously proceed with step 4 of the roadmap.

Outside of the measures proposed throughout London and healthcare settings, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has said he wouldn’t “rule out” enforcing facemasks on public transport. However, Burnham said that he is yet decided to make masks compulsory on trams in Manchester, as it would confuse the general public.

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association Union, added: “We welcome this move and hope that TfL, other transport authorities and rail operators will take similar measures to protect both staff and passengers.”