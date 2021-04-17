Several months after dodging a three-year prison sentence, it appears that Roger Stone’s luck may be running out.

The Justice Department is suing the political strategist and longtime Donald Trump adviser, accusing Stone and his wife, Nydia, of owing almost $2 million in unpaid taxes, The Washington Post reports.

According to the lawsuit, the couple underpaid their income tax by more than $1.5 million from 2007 until 2011, and Stone owes more than $400,000 for not fully paying his tax bill in 2018. The Justice Department also claims that the Stones used a commercial entity called Drake Ventures “to shield their personal income from enforced collection and fund a lavish lifestyle despite owing nearly $2 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties.”

“This is yet another example of the Democrats weaponizing the Justice Department in violation of the rule of law,” Stone said in a statement Friday night. “This case against me is motivated by blood lust and liberal hysteria over the fact that President Trump saw the clear corruption of my trial and had the strength and the courage to correct this injustice by issuing me a grant of clemency.”

The news arrives nearly a year after Donald Trump’s commutation of Stone’s three-year prison sentence. The 68-year-old political consultant was one of six Trump associates who was charged as a result of the Special Counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. In November 2019, Stone received a 40-month prison sentence after he was convicted of witness tampering, obstructing an official proceedings, and making false statements to Congress.