Charisma void Rishi Sunak, aka the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has announced his 2021 budget to much fanfare and more than a few raised eyebrows.

The budget announcement started with seemingly good news, that corporation tax would be increased, there would be a freeze on alcohol duty, the furlough scheme would be extended through to September, and there would be another £65bn in lifelines to the UK’s struggling companies, hospitality venues and workers (a meager 1% pay rise was offered to NHS nurses).

However, behind that came bad news and plenty of it. To pay for the above, Sunak announced that there’d be an increase in income tax, a four-year freeze on the tax-free personal allowance, and enormous levels of borrowing. Paying back the £600bn, he said, “is going to be the work of many governments, over many decades.”

It’s key to remember, of course, that the budget has been largely influenced by the pandemic and the unprecedented economic fallout that came with it. Sunak has gone on record as describing the current economic challenges as the worst in peace time.

Speaking to the House of Commons this week, Sunak said: “We will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis. Second, once we are on the way to recovery, we will need to begin fixing the public finances, and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that. And, third, in today’s budget, we begin the work of building our future economy.”

You can watch the full speech below.