A California beachgoer made a uncommon and creepy discovery last Friday while taking a walk at Crystal Cove.

According to The Hill, Ben Estes came across a black 18-inch sea creature that experts have identified as a Pacific footballfish—a deep-sea angler fish that is rarely seen ashore. After snapping a photo of the specimen, Estes reportedly alerted state park rangers and lifeguards about the bizarre-looking find. Crystal Cove State Park officials have since posted the man’s photo along with some of their own, highlighting the fish’s unusual physical features, including its large mouth lined with transparent, menacing teeth; a dorsal fin that extends to the front of its body; as well as a long stalk on its head that features a phosphorescent bulb to attract prey. The latter feature indicates the fish is a female.

Experts say the football fish typically swims at 3,000 feet below the surface. It’s unclear how the creature managed to get to the shore fully intact.

“There are more than 200 species of angler fish worldwide and this particular fish is most likely the Pacific Football Fish ...” the Crystal Cove State Park wrote on Instagram this week. “Wild! To see an actual angler fish intact is very rare and it is unknown how or why the fish ended up on the shore. Seeing this strange and fascinating fish is a testament to the diversity of marine life lurking below the water’s surface in California’s MPAs and as scientists continue to learn more about these deep sea creatures it’s important to reflect on how much is still to be learned from our wonderful ocean.”

The fish’s carcass remains with California Department of Fish & Wildlife and is expected to end up at a museum or educational institution. The rare find has generated a lot of conversation across social media, with many comparing the fish to one seen in Finding Nemo. You can check out some of the reactions below.