Police in Portland have declared a protest on Friday night, which included over 200 participants, a riot after news of Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

Authorities declared the incident a riot after participants began breaking windows, throwing objects at police and conspiring to burn down the Justice Center – according to ABCNews.

At around 8:50 p.m., protestors gathered in the downtown section of Portland, OR, and began to organize. Shortly after, news and reports of broken windows and vandalism ensued. Portland has become an epicenter of protest since the events of last year, including the murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Protests in several big cities took place on Friday night. In New York, people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge, chanting and holding signs. Over 300 people marched and protested outside of Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. The NY Post reports at least five were arrested in Queens. Police reported vandalism of cars and property.

In Chicago, 60-100 people marched and held signs. In Kenosha where the original events involving Rittenhouse took place, 500 National Guards remain on standby. As of Saturday morning, no riots have been reported in the city.

Last year, Rittnehouse who was 17 at the time, killed two men and injured one during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha.

A turning point during his case happened when he took the stand, began to cry, and said that he acted in self-defense. He faced five charges including first degree intentional homicide which carried a life sentence. His trial sparked national outcry and ignited a larger conversation about race, politics, and gun control.

Rittenhouse, now 18, fell into his attorney’s arms and cried once more, when the jurors read ‘not guilty’ on all counts. The decision was reached after several days and 26 hours of deliberations.

Joe Biden said, “I stand by what the jury has concluded,” and added, “the jury system works, and we have to abide by it.”