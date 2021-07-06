Police in the California city of Ridgecrest arrested a man on Friday after he led them on a high-speed chase, KGET reports.

The Ridgecrest P.D. says that, shortly before 10 a.m. on that date, they sent officers to deal with a domestic dispute that involved an irate guy (see: the person eventually arrested) ramming his vehicle into another vehicle.

The suspect, later determined to be 23-year-old Elijah Sullivan, allegedly told the cops that he was going to kill his wife’s boyfriend, according to local NBC-affiliate KGET.

Officers say that the situation turned into a high-speed pursuit that ended shortly afterward when Sullivan crashed into a light pole. He was not injured in the crash but it’s what led to his arrest. He was taken to a hospital afterward to confirm he was okay.

In his vehicle officers say they found drugs, as well as illegal fireworks (see: current month). It was also determined that he was under the influence.

He was booked into the local Kern County Jail on charges of: suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, evading police, driving under the influence and making criminal threats. His bail was set at $1,102,500.