A man who opened fire at San Antonio International Airport was shot and killed by police Thursday, ABC News reports.

The gunman, described as being in his 40s, drove up to the arrivals area of Terminal B at about 2:30 p.m. local time and began shooting wildly at police, in the direction of the terminal, and behind him. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said during a news conference that the man “had a lot of ammunition and a big hand gun that he was shooting indiscriminately.”

Police returned fire, hitting the man. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“The officer who stopped this saved a lot of lives,” said McManus. “This guy had a full box of ammunition, he had a .45-caliber handgun he was shooting at the direction of the terminal, at the police officer, and behind him. We were very lucky today to not have a lot of people injured or killed because of this event.”

Officials said the officer who stopped the gunman was an 11-year veteran of the San Antonio Park Police. He was not identified by authorities.

Police believe that the man killed in the altercation was also responsible for shots fired from an overpass along Highway 281 in San Antonio earlier in the day, McManus said. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Although the FAA put a hold on arrivals and departures immediately following the shooting, airport spokeswoman Evelynn Bailey said all operations were returned to normal before 6 p.m. local time.