An Uber ride in Atlanta, Georgia ended in gunfire on Wednesday, with the driver being arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Nigel Nembhard allegedly shot two men who were passengers in his vehicle, one of whom died and the other injured, according to a police statement. The third passenger ran away. The shooting took place after a dispute between the Nembhard and the passengers.

The victims “had been in a ride-share vehicle at the Chevron where a dispute arose with the driver. The dispute continued and resulted in the driver, also an adult male, shooting the other two males,” police said.

The “driver is cooperating with police and the Homicide Unit detectives are working to determine what led to the dispute,” the statement continued. “At some point, there was an argument inside the vehicle with the driver,” Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson told NBC News. “That argument ultimately ensued to gunfire.”

Police arrived at the scene just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, where they discovered the two men. The man who died was 34-year-old Kevin Leonard Fulton, who had been shot in the torso.

“What police are reporting is deeply concerning,” an Uber spokesperson told NBC. “We’ve banned the driver from the app and will work with law enforcement on their investigation.” The spokesperson also verified that 36-year-old Nembhard worked for the company.

Two weapons were found at the scene, with at least one belonging to the driver. Police don’t yet know who is the owner of the second weapon.