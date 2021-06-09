A Philadelphia police officer is reportedly facing a lawsuit from a suspect after allegedly deleting a cell phone video from his phone of the arrest.

TMZ reports the incident occurred back March when Jacob Giddings was apprehended after officers ran his truck’s plates and discovered an active warrant for his arrest for an assault charge. According to the police report, Officer Burnett asked Giddings to step out of his vehicle, but he reportedly “started to resist.”

During body camera footage obtained by TMZ, Giddings can be seen holding his phone up to the police officers and telling them that he is recording the incident. Burnett then forcibly removes Giddings from the car, during which the phone is dropped and a struggle can be heard.