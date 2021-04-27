When visiting a Florida beach, you never know what you might find. For one beachgoer, instead of finding a sea shell wash up on the sandy shore, they found $1.5 million worth of cocaine.

Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin tweeted the findings, recording that the $1.5 million worth of cocaine weighed out to 65 lbs.

“Palm Beach, FL; Over the weekend, a beachgoer discovered over 1.5 million dollars worth of cocaine washed-up along the shoreline,” Thomas tweeted. “The package contained 65 lbs. of cocaine & was turned over to U.S. #BorderPatrol custody.”

There is no word on what the thought process was of the beachgoer who found and turned the drugs over to authorities, but it must have been a sight to see. It is also still unclear whether Border Patrol has made any arrests yet.

Border Patrol has been busy this week as well. Today over 5,500 lbs. of cocaine was found in a concealed, semi-submersible that was en route to Puerto Rico.

Border Patrol intercepted the narcotics before making it to their destination or washing up on any shore.