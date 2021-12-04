Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, were arrested Saturday in a Detroit warehouse following an hours-long search.

CNN reports James, 45, and Jennifer, 43, both pleaded not guilty to each of the four counts of involuntary manslaughter charges brought against them in connection with the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30.

The Crumbleys on Saturday appeared before Oakland County District Judge Julie A. Nicholson for arraignment on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The charge is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine. Nicholson set bond at $500,000 each.

Authorities had been searching for the Crumbleys since Friday afternoon, after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald publicly announced the charges against them. The couple was originally set to be arraigned Friday afternoon, but did not appear at the court and police could not locate them.

They were located and arrested early Saturday in Detroit, a little more than two hours after a citizen saw their vehicle and called police.

Ethan Crumbley was previously announced to have been charged as an adult with multiple counts including terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His father, James, bought a gun from an Oxford shop on Nov. 26.

On Wednesday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a fourth shooting victim, 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Tate Myre (16), Hana St. Juliana (14), and Madisyn Baldwin (17) died on Tuesday. When the suspect was taken into custody, authorities are said to have found 18 live rounds, while three magazines and 30 used rounds were found at the school.