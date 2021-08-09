An eight-year-old Hindu boy faces the death penalty in Pakistan after becoming the youngest person ever charged with blasphemy in the country, The Guardian reports.

The boy is accused of intentionally urinating on a carpet in the library of a madrassa, where religious books were kept, last month. Blasphemy charges can carry the death penalty.

After a court granted the child bail, a Muslim mob attacked and badly damaged a Hindu temple in the conservative town of Bhong in the Rahim Yar Khan district, Punjab. As a result, the boy and his family are now being held in protective custody.

“We have left our shops and work, the entire community is scared and we fear backlash,” a family member told the Guardian. “We don’t want to return to this area. We don’t see any concrete and meaningful action will be taken against the culprits or to safeguard the minorities living here.”