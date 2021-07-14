An online petition has been launched to change Ontario’s provincial flag due to its lack of representation. The current flag was adopted in 1965. It’s red with the Royal Union Flag in the canton and the Ontario shield of arms in the fly.

Mano Majumdar, a lecturer at Western University’s Ivey Business School, started the petition on Canada Day.

“The best flags are distinct and inclusive. Ontario’s is neither,” the petition reads. “This petition calls on the Ontario legislature to replace the provincial flag with a more distinct and inclusive flag, chosen by democratic means.”

The petition reads that the flag’s similarity to the Red Ensign is unequal and does not match the diverse reality of Ontario’s society today. “The red ensign marked Canada as ‘yet another British possession’ and gave place of honour in its canton to the Union Jack.”

He told 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs on London Live that it’s time for Ontarians to move on from a flag that no longer accurately represents the province.

“We have a lot of words being spoken about reconciliation and inclusion,” he said. “If we’re not even able to take this one minor step towards making a symbolic commitment to actually having a different society, then we have no credibility when we talk about reconciliation and inclusion.”

The grand chief of the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians, Joel Abram, said if the petition is step towards decolonization, then it’s a “positive thing.”

“The (current Ontario flag) reflects the colonialist viewpoints that many people have had, but maybe that’s not so prevalent now so maybe it’s time to change it,” said Abram.

At the time of publishing, the petition had, 1,065 signatures, nearing its goal of 1,500.