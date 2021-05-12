A 15-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to felony murder after a Washington, D.C. carjacking that killed a 66-year-old Uber Eats delivery driver in March.

The girl, whose name has not been revealed due to her age, pleaded guilty to one charge of felony murder, according to D.C. Courts spokesperson Claire Huber, while all other charges were dropped.

The 15-year-old and a 13-year-old girl were arrested for reportedly attempting to steal Mohammad Anwar’s vehicle, using a stungun and forcing him to crash his car, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Anwar, who was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash, was an immigrant from Pakistan and has been remembered by his family as “a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family.”

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time,” Uber said in a statement after the incident. “We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”

The 15-year-old will be sentenced on June 4, while the 13-year-old’s court appearance has been rescheduled for May 19. A GoFundMe for Anwar’s family has since raised over $1 million, and new donations have been disabled.