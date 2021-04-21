On Tuesday, a verdict was reached in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the now-former Minneapolis cop who was filmed fatally holding his knee to George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds on May 25, 2020.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts—second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The jury of seven women and five men entered the deliberation phase Monday, and took a total of 10 hours and 20 minutes to reach a decision. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict late Tuesday afternoon, and granted the prosecution’s request to revoke Chauvin’s bail.