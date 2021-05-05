The search for 20-year-old Bristol University student Olisa Odukwe has reached a tragic conclusion after a body was found in Bristol Harbour.

Odukwe had last been seen leaving his home in Redland on Saturday morning, but his phone had been switched off ever since. Concern quickly grew for him as friends and family described his disappearance as “completely out of character”.

Although formal identification has yet to be carried out, Mr Odukwe’s family have been informed. Avon and Somerset Police have said Mr Odukwe’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Odukwe was a keen footballer and a member of the University of Bristol Association Men’s Football Club (UBAFC). The club took to Instagram to pay tribute to him, writing: “In light of new information, we are now grieving the loss of our dear friend Olisa. Olisa was universally loved; a kind, gentle and funny character who brought a smile to the face of whoever he was with.

“Please keep Olisa’s family and friends in your thoughts at this difficult time.”

Rest in peace, Olisa.