An Ohio woman who died after riding a roller coaster at a theme park in Indiana last month reportedly suffered from internal bleeding due to the force of the ride.

WEHT reports that 47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic attended the Holiday World Theme Park and Splashin’ Safari Water Park in Santa Claus, Indiana on June 4, and when she rode the Voyage coaster she was found unresponsive by the time the ride ended. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but she died later that day. Per the coroner’s report, shared by ABC’s WEHT, the cause of death was determined to be severe blood loss, an artery tear, and “amusement park roller coaster.”

Per Coaster Grotto, the Voyage ride is a wooden coaster that features a maximum speed of 67 mph and a peak drop of 154 feet. The ride has operated since 2006 and is one the five coasters at the park.

"It was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to," a representative from Holiday World and Splashin' Safari said in a statement released last month. "The ride remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family."

Staff at the park checked the ride after her death, and it was ultimately determined that her death was an accident. “It had nothing to do with the ride itself, but it basically was just the force,” Dubois County coroner Katie Schuck told the Evansville Courier and Press. “It was just a reaction her body had from riding the ride.”

Matt Eckert, president of the theme park, released another statement following the coroner's report. "Our hearts continue to go out to Dawn’s family, friends, and all those impacted by her loss. The safety and well-being of our guests and team members is our number one concern every day,” said Eckert. “The park’s rides and attractions have delivered millions of safe and thrilling experiences throughout the years. Our vigilance in taking care of our guests as well as our team members can be counted on in everything we do."