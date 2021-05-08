An Ohio state senator has gained national attention this week after he was seen driving while participating in a virtual meeting on Zoom, NBC News reports.

Republican senator Andrew Brenner used a virtual background of his home office in an attempt to hide that the fact that he was actually sitting in the driver’s seat of his car.

Footage of the state Controlling Board meeting, which was streamed live to the public via the state’s broadcaster last Monday (May 3), begins with Brenner sitting behind the wheel of his parked car. He then appears to lean forward and turn off his camera.

When he rejoins the meeting, Brenner can be seen wearing a seatbelt and driving, with a Zoom background that shows a home office highlighted by brown wooden cabinets, hanging art pieces and a houseplan.

“I was paying attention to the driving and listening to it,” Brenner told the Columbus Dispatch. “I had two meetings that were back to back that were in separate locations. And I’ve actually been on other calls, numerous calls, while driving. Phone calls for the most part but on video calls, I’m not paying attention to the video. To me, it’s like a phone call.”

Ironically, the incident occurred on the same day that Ohio’s House of Representatives introduced House Bill 283, calls for a ban on writing, sending or reading texts, viewing videos or taking photos, live streaming and using applications while driving.