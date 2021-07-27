Officers broke down in tears on Tuesday while recalling the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as well as the racist and life-threatening behavior they dealt with on the scene from an angry mob of former President Donald Trump supporters.

U.S. Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell, as well as Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department opened up about the fatal Capitol riot to the House select committee investigating the riot. The committee is made up of nine lawmakers selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, including seven Democrats and two Republicans, with Democrat Bennie Thompson of Mississippi as chair.

A tearful Dunn said he recalled being drained “both physically and emotionally, and in shock and disbelief over what had happened,” and that he faced a string of racial slurs while on duty, including the N-word. At one point, he says people in the Capitol mob began to hurl the word at him as they suggested he “voted for Joe Biden.”

“Once I was able to process it, it hurt,” Dunn said. “It hurt just reading it now, thinking about it. … It just hurts that we have people in this country that result to that regardless of your actions and what you desire to do to make a difference out there.”

“Some looked away and appeared physically pained by reliving the moment,” the Daily Beast wrote. “Others wiped tears from their faces as the footage unspooled.”