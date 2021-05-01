A New Jersey high school teacher has been suspended after calling George Floyd a “f—king criminal” during a zoom class, NBC News reports.

Dickinson High School teacher Howard Zlotkin’s meltdown over zoom was captured by a student and obtained by NBC New York.

“If you think I’m privileged then f*ck you, because my daughter thinks I’m privileged and I don’t speak to her,” Zlotkin said in the recording. “I hear people whining and crying about Black Lives Matter, but George Floyd was a f*cking criminal and he got arrested and he got killed because he wouldn’t comply and the bottom line is we make him a f*cking hero.”

Timmia Williams, a 17-year-old senior, told NBC that Zlotkin also called on four girls who are Black, and told them he wanted an essay from them. On Friday, the district’s superintendent, Franklin Walker, told NJ.com that Zlotkin had been suspended with pay. Walker said the district is investigating the rants, calling the language used in them “unacceptable.”

Zlotkin has taught at Dickinson High School in Jersey City for 20 years. He is also an adjunct professor at Hudson County Community College, a position which he has also been suspended from, NJ.com reports.