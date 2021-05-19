A New York man is facing charges for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot after he was overheard describing his involvement while at a dentist’s office, NBC News reports.

A Department of Justice court document revealed Wednesday that the FBI received a tip a week after the attack, with the individual saying that Daniel Warmus, of Alden, New York, breached the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, and smoked a marijuana cigarette while inside the building.

The tipster told federal authorities that they overheard Warmus discussing his experience while at a dentist’s office. Warmus allegedly played a video he took inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and said he had smoked marijuana while he was there. The tipster also identified Warmus’s telephone number, home address and registered vehicles under his name.

Warmus was arrested Tuesday in Buffalo and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or without authority, and knowingly with the intent to impede and the orderly conduct of government, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal court records show Warmus had an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York on Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled to appear next week in the D.C. district court.

More than 30 New Yorkers have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. Overall, federal authorities have arrested more than 400 people over the events of Jan. 6.