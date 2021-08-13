In case you were still amongst the sect of people that claimed climate change was a myth, it has just been reported that July was Earth’s hottest month on record.

According to NBC News, data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday revealed that July was the hottest month in Earth’s recorded history. NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad released a statement describing the planet’s current situation.

“In this case, first place is the worst place to be,” Spinrad said. “July is typically the world’s warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded.”

A 2021 global surface temp map that NOA shared showed that the planet’s surface was 1.67°F above average, making July the hottest month in the planet’s history.